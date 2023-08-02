Chan to Brgy. Bankal officials: Collect garbage or pay fines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan warned officials of Barangay Bankal that they will be held liable for the uncollected garbage in their area.

Chan issued the warning after he received several complaints regarding uncollected garbage already piling up in the barangay.

He added that the city, through the Solid Waste Management Office (SWMO), may issue citation tickets against the barangay and make them pay a fine.

Chan clarified that garbage collection is the responsibility of the city and the barangay and not of the city alone.

“So, atong klarohon og kana nga basura, asa man na nasakop? Sakop ba sa syudad? O nasakop ba sa barangay?” Chan said.

Chan said that they have inspectors from SWMO who inspect barangays with uncollected garbage, wherein they would take a photo and issue citation tickets to the barangay to penalize them.

The mayor revealed that in July, the city even received three citation tickets from SWMO.

It was also alleged that suspended Bankal Barangay Captain Eduardo Cuizon has ordered his men not to collect their garbage.

When sought for comment, Cuizon denied the allegation.

“Wala ko nagsugo, ug wala ko mag-ingon nga dili kolektahon ang basura,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon even denied that his barangay has the most uncollected garbage in the city,

Cuizon revealed that in 2022, the barangay was awarded the “Seal of Good Local Governance.” The only barangay in the city that received such an award last year.

“Suroya gud ang tanang barangay sa Lapu-Lapu ug tan-awa kung ako ba ang kinahugawan,” he added.

Cuizon and his councilors, except one, were preventively suspended last June and eventually suspended for six months starting July 20 due to a complaint filed at the Ombudsman. /rcg

