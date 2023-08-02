10 Mandaue City Hall employees dismissed for positive confirmatory test results

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Ten Mandaue City Hall employees were temporarily dismissed this year after they tested positive for illegal drugs on their confirmatory test.

Damaso Tumulak, head of the city’s Human Management Resources Office, said that most of these employees are job order and only two were regular employees.

All personnel who tested positive for illegal drugs during random tests are being asked to undergo the city’s drug rehabilitation program for six months.

Tumulak said that employees who will be able to complete the program with the endorsement of their department heads and the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) can be rehired.

“Tagaan sila og chance, I understand nga ang gobyerno, whether national or local dili man rejectionist, inclusive man ta, labi na nga naputol ang relasyun sa mainstream society, naa gyud tay buhatan, otherwise, kita poy murag mutukmod nila nga mo-engage in other vices,” said Tumulak.

Mandaue City with its drug-free workplace policy regularly conducts drug tests for all its employees in the different departments and offices. Drug tests are conducted by MCSAPO.

The latest drug test was conducted on July 24, with close to 150 employees from the city’s public market subjected to the test.

Three of the employees tested positive during the screen test. Their specimens were already sent to a laboratory for a confirmatory test, the result of which is expected in about a month.

Mandaue City Public Market Acting Market Administrator Jenny Ceniza said he was surprised and disappointed that some of his personnel tested positive during the screen test. He said though, that actions will be taken only after the result of the confirmatory test will be released.

HR Head Tumulak said that around 15 personnel were also temporarily dismissed last year. /rcg

