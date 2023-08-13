FACES OF CEBU: Vince Dherek Joaquino, 19, visual artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The young man on the right is the 19-year-old Cebuano visual artist Vince Dherek Joaquino, whose sketches made rounds on social media.

His latest work is his watercolor sketch of the recently inaugurated National Museum in Cebu (NM-Cebu).

As early as four years old, Joaquino has already discovered his love and passion for drawing and sketching. His ability surprised his family, especially since no one from his immediate family members were actually skilled at drawing or sketching.

“So, when I was four years old, if I saw buildings, especially, the buildings that were constructed on Cebu Business Park…maghangad-hangad jud ko…and also, I love to travel around Cebu, it’s like you are a tourist of your own city. So, murag na hobby bitaw siya nako and during my past time, sige lang ko’g sketch,” he said.

Joaquino, in particular, enjoys painting realistic and everyday objects since they represent the state of the society in which he lives, he said.

“As a visual artist, I am very mesmerized and captivated by sketching architecture in the city because it always reflects its identity,” he told CDN Digital.

Cebu landmarks

It has been a habit for him to visit Cebu landmarks after his classes.

Among his artworks are sketches of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral (the ecclesiastical seat of the Archdiocese of Cebu), the Casa Gorordo Museum, the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, and his school, the University of Cebu, among others.

Aside from street photography, Joaquino deems that sketching has been his favorite pastime as he gives him an avenue to showcase his passion for valuing culture, heritage, history, and architecture.

“Since capturing a photograph is one shot, one take lang, in sketch[ing], you will focus yourself on that subject,” he said.

“When you draw that subject, you are focused on the details for hours and by capturing these sketches, a few years from now, you will open your old sketch book, and you will open those old sketches [you did] just like a photo album and you’d be reminded nga “oh, I have been to that place.” It’s like you are capturing a record of your life gani.”

Joaquino’s favorite work

Among his favorite works was his sketch of the second day novena for the Feast of Señor Sto. Niño at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño last January 2023, which he described as “a very intense moment.”

This incoming first year college student of UC is also a member of the Creative Arts Ministry of the Basilica to pay homage to the Holy Child.

Most of his sketches are in A5, or the size of the palm and every sketch usually takes him 30 minutes to two hours.

“If mag sketch ko using a typical mygel pen, it would cost me around 30 minutes to draw, but if mag watercolor ko, I’ll use the three primary colors red, yellow, and blue para naa koy challenge to focus more on the color theory,” he said.

“For those watercolor paintings, especially, two days ago, when I sketch sa national museum, it costs to me around two hours because it’s very intense on that two-hour period because you will deal many challenges, for example, nag squat ra ko sa swag, init kaayo, kusog kaayo ang hangin,” he added.

Sining de Mabolo

Joaquino has already earned from commissioned works. Aside from sketching, he is also good at calligraphy. In 2018, he established his online business called “Sining de Mabolo,” wherein he accept commissioned works for handwritten letters and keychains of his sketches.

Joaquino is majoring in English education at UC, but aspires to practice law one day. He also aspires to achieve success as a creative artist and to demonstrate that, in addition to talent, what actually propels improvement in any endeavor is determination.

