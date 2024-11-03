FACES OF CEBU: Kareem Alocillo, basketball coach  

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Coaching is usually about winning games. But for Coach Kareem Alocillo, it’s about something much deeper: molding players into well-rounded individuals, both on and off the court.

A former varsity player turned coach, Alocillo has built his career not just on the foundation of basketball, but on a mission to instill character, discipline, and humility among his players.

Alocillo, a father of two and son of veteran coach Albert Alocillo, credits his father for shaping his coaching philosophy.

“In many ways, my journey from player to coach has been fueled by the lessons my dad instilled in me,” he shares.

“Now, I strive to pass those lessons on to the next generation. Every time I step on the court, whether to play or to coach, I carry his influence with me.”

These lessons extend far beyond shooting, dribbling, and on-court tactics.

For Alocillo, it’s about discipline, respect, and accountability—qualities he believes will serve his players long after their basketball careers end.

Success beyond titles

Alocillo’s coaching success speaks for itself.

Recently, he led Barangay Población to victory in the Talisay City Mayor’s Cup Basketball tournament, adding another feather to his cap.

Before that, he steered the Consolacion Sarok Weavers to the Pilipinas Super League U21 Aspirants Division title in 2022. He had a tough task when he coached a roster loaded with talents from the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

But for Alocillo, these trophies are just bonuses of a greater purpose.

“As a coach, I emphasize the importance of discipline, hard work, and respect,” he explains.

“I want my players to understand that success isn’t about shortcuts. It’s about consistent effort, perseverance, and the ability to grow from every challenge.”

Building better persons

In pursuit of this mission, Alocillo established “Coach A Sports Academy,” a multi-sport clinic that goes beyond basketball to include volleyball and other disciplines.

With nine venues across Cebu, the academy is a testament to Alocillo’s commitment to shaping not just athletes, but future leaders.

“My ultimate goal is to create a generation of players who are champions both on and off the court. It’s not just about making them better athletes; it’s about helping them become better people,” says Alocillo.

“Whether they pursue basketball or another path in life, I want them to carry the values they’ve learned—discipline, teamwork, and humility—and apply them in whatever they do.”

Changing the narrative

In today’s basketball landscape, the allure of being a “superstar” is hard to resist especially for young players which Alocillo sees an opportunity to redirect focus.

He’s determined to teach his players that there’s more to basketball than chasing fame.

“One of the biggest challenges I see in today’s generation is the need for instant gratification,” he notes.

“Many young players want quick success without understanding the grind and commitment it takes to truly excel. They sometimes lack the patience and resilience to put in the long hours of practice and self-improvement.”

Through his coaching, Alocillo instills the mindset that success is earned, not given.

“I always remind my players that the habits they develop in basketball—hard work, discipline, humility—are the same qualities that will help them succeed in life,” he says.

Beyond the court, Alocillo uses social media to inspire and reach a broader audience. His Facebook videos, filled with motivational messages and occasional humor, to remind his players and followers that there’s more to basketball than meets the eye.