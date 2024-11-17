FACES OF CEBU: Brendon Cabarrubias, artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Decorating a 100-foot Christmas tree in the middle of a bustling city is by no means an easy feat.

Its height alone indicates that this task is much more complex than just decorating a Christmas tree at home.

The people assigned to undertake this project will have to deal with a multitude of challenges — from the unpredictable weather to the availability of supplies.

Despite these, artist Brendon Cabarrubias looked forward to it as it had been his dream to design the Fuente Christmas Tree of Hope.

For five years, Brendon Cabarrubias led the team of designers and decorators in-charge of putting up the famous Fuente Christmas Tree of Hope, which had become a symbol and a tradition among many Cebuanos during the Holiday season.

In this feature for Faces of Cebu, CDN Digital puts the spotlight on the people who worked hard, day and night, to make this Cebuano icon possible.

Family of artists

Brendon, a native of Samboan town in southwestern Cebu, hails from a family of creatives.

It was his father and grandfather who, both previously worked as artists doing illustration and sign ads for cinema, inspired him to also become one.

“Tungod sa akong papa ug akong apohan nakakat-on ko drawing ug painting,” said Brendon.

(Because of my father and my grandparents, I learned drawing and painting.)

His grandfather, Ignacio Cabarrubias, earned a living by painting movie posters for malls in downtown Cebu City.

Back when he was a kid, Brendon would never miss the chance to see and be inspired by his grandfather’s own creativity along the busy street of Colon.

“Mafeel sad ka nga maproud ka. Naka inspire sad nako (nga mahimong usa ka artist),” he explained.

(You’ll also feel proud. It also inspired me to become an artist.)

Since then, Brendon’s love for art only grew stronger. He started out, as any ordinary kid, by drawing.

Wanting to improve his skills, and to satisfy his curiosity, he also took it upon himself to teach himself techniques in sketching, painting, and illustrating.

“Ganahan ko daghan ko makat-anon. So self-taught gyud ang akoa,” he added.

(I like when I learn a lot. So I really am self taught.)

Career as an artist

When he reached adolescence, Brendon thought of doing art as a career. He did not only join in various art-related competitions in school. But he also started accepting commissions.

He would earn between P100 and P1,000 from designing, sketching and painting.

“Mao na to akong way of living. Makakwarta ko, di nako magsalig sa akong mga ginikanan,” Brendon explained.

(That was my way of living. I earned and so I wouldn’t depend on my parents anymore.)

But during his college years, he faced a dilemma.

Brendon accepted a full scholarship at Southwestern University for a marine-related course to become a professional seafarer. However, his heart was still in art.

It was a difficult decision to drop out of college, Brendon said, but he chose to pursue his passion.

“Sa akong pag college, dark days gyud to. Di gyud to lalim. Pero gipila nako kung asa ko malipay,” said Brendon.

(During college, those were really dark days. It wasn’t easy. But I chose where I would be happy.)

With no diploma in hand, Brendon admitted that the months immediately after leaving college had been difficult. But this did not stop him from doing what he truly loved — and that is to create art.

Despite the drawbacks, he continued drawing, painting, illustrating and designing.

Brendon’s perseverance and passion as an artist enabled him to snag multiple gigs which included designing floats for contestants joining the Sinulog Grand Parade and props for contingents of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

He also landed a two-year stint as a graphic artist in Saudi Arabia.

Decorating the Fuente Christmas Tree of Hope

Lighting Fuente Christmas Tree of Hope to usher in the Yuletide season had been a Cebuano tradition for more than two decades already.

It was during his college years when Brendon first encountered the gigantic tree – and he couldn’t help but wonder how such a massive structure was created and designed.

Fascination and curiosity ultimately led Brendon to wish that one day, he got to design Fuente’s iconic Christmas Tree.

Several years later, his dream came true.

Brendon Cabarrubias first became part of the team behind the Fuente Christmas Tree of Hope in 2020. The company he worked as an illustrator and graphic artist was tapped in ensuring this Cebuano tradition stays alive.

The first few years of designing may have tested him – the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by Typhoon Odette – but Brendon and his team were still able to pull it off.

Eventually, Brendon was selected to finally lead the team of designers and decorators. It was one of his proudest and happiest moments in his life, he added.

“Muabot ang time nga matinuod ang imong mga gipang-ampo, makalipay gyud (Time will really come that your prayers will be heard),” Brendon said when CDN Digital visited him in his workplace one November morning. He was sitting at the base of the tree, sculpting the giant flowers and Christmas Balls that would become decorations for the huge tree.

When asked what his Christmas wish would be this year, his love and passion for art still prevailed. Brendon wished for more opportunities to learn and gain skills in artistry as well as more chances of showcasing them to the public.

He also had a message to share with aspiring artists.

“Padayon ra gyud mo sa inyong passion pero ayaw ninyo gyud pabayae inyong eskwela. Kung daghan mo og nakat-unan, bahalag bisag-asa mo idala, makaya ra gyud Nino,” said Brendon.

(Just continue doing your passion but don’t leave behind your education. If you learn a lot, no matter where you go, you’d survive.)

Reflecting on his journey, Cabarrubias stressed the importance of perseverance and education for aspiring artists.

Because if there’s one thing Brendon Cabarrubias learned throughout his career as an artist and designing the Fuente Christmas Tree of Hope, it would be not to lose hope.

“Di gyud na mawala ang problema. Daghan gyud og problema pero di sad dapat nato ikalimot nga na sad perme ang paglaom,” he said.

(There will always be problems. There are a lot of problems but you should also not forget that there is always hope.)