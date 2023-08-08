Cebuana Shaila Rebortera shows signs of physical abuse after revealing child with Rob Gomez

Without making reference to how she was injured, Cebuana beauty queen Shaila Rebortera showed photos of herself marked with bruises and tagged the father of her child, actor Rob Gomez.

Rebortera, crowned Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 and Miss Millennial Philippines 2018, had earlier revealed having a daughter named Amelia with Gomez, and disclosed being told to “wait for the perfect time” to introduce their child to the public.

“…I realized there is no such thing as ‘perfect time,’” she said in an Instagram post last Aug. 4. “My life, for the most part, has always been private—but honest. For over a year, I’ve been bursting to show you to the world, and to show you the world.”

Days after her revelation, speculations that Rebortera has suffered from physical abuse arose after the beauty queen shared photos on social media exposing bruises on her arms. Gomez’s Instagram handle @robgomez.23 was noticeably added in the post.

“‘It’s just social media’; ‘I’m just protecting my career’; ‘Let the show stay number one,’” Rebortera said, apparently quoting a certain someone.

Rebortera’s post has since been taken down but screenshots of it have already been re-uploaded by Titas of Pageantry, a fan account dedicated to beauty pageants and beauty queens, on its Instagram page on Monday, Aug. 7.

Hiyas Ng Pilipinas Visayas Director Kenneth Malayka Yamas also reportedly shared photos of Rebortera’s bruises and cursed at Gomez for allegedly beating up the beauty queen. While Yamas appeared to have already deleted this post, he showed via his Instagram Stories a screenshot of his recent video call with Rebortera and her child Amelia.

“So happy that both of you are safe now. Can’t wait to see you, baby Amelia,” Yamas said.

Fellow beauty queens and netizens expressed their support for Rebortera and stressed that alleged perpetrator Gomez must be held accountable.

Gomez, who currently stars alongside actress-turned-beauty queen Herlene Budol in the GMA TV series “Magandang Dilag,” has yet to publicly comment on the matter. /ra

