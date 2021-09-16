Miss World PH candidate Shaila Rebortera aspires to become an ‘honest lawyer’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Miss World aspirant Cebuana Shaila Mae Rebortera shares on Instagram her childhood dream—to become an ‘honest lawyer.’

Despite taking a different path from what she dreamed of as a child, Rebortera said she was still led to the road where she could stand up for others and participate herself in community matters through the Miss World Philippines organization.

“Did you know I wanted to be an HONEST LAWYER when I was younger?

“It’s funny how life worked out for me. Although I chose an entirely different career path today, I am still led to a road where I could stand up for others and involve myself in conversations that are relevant to society. I even have the freedom to voice out matters that I truly believe in! And the biggest surprise of it all, life decided to give me the largest courtroom – the world,” she said in her post.

The 25-year-old licensed dentist is one of the two Cebuanas, who will be vying for the Miss World Philippines 2021 crown.

The other ladies are Tracy Mauren Perez, who will be representing Cebu City, and Megan Dean Campbell of Lapu-Lapu City. Rebortera is representing Cebu Province in the competition.

Furthermore, Rebortera also talked about having big dreams that, according to her, might seem impossible to reach.

She believes that life has its way of conspiring one’s dreams to come to reality.

“My point is, we dream big things when we are young. Dreams that seem too impossible to reach. But if we remain genuine with our intentions and grounded to our purpose, life finds a peculiar way of fulfilling this dream for us,”

BRB just trying to make this 12-year-old girl proud 🤪,” she added.

Rebortera is a Talisay City native and a licensed dentist who won several crowns before joining Miss World Philippines.

She was SINULOG Festival Queen 2018 and Miss Millennial Philippines 2018.

She finished second runner-up in Reyna ng Aliwan 2018 and placed runner-up in Miss Cebu 2016.

