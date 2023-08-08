Cebu City gasoline stations raise fuel prices; diesel up by P4 per liter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists this week will have to bear the burden of another fuel price increase as gasoline stations in Cebu City have raised their prices by up to P4 per liter.

In a separate advisories, local oil firms announced the increase effective Tuesday, August 8.

The price of gasoline is up by 50 centavos per liter, diesel is up by P4 per liter, and kerosene is up by P2.75 per liter.

Last week, the price of gasoline was up by P2.10 per liter, diesel by P3.50 per liter, and kerosene by P3.25 per liter.

Fuel prices in 6 Cebu City gas stations

The following are the fuel prices in some gasoline stations in Cebu City as of August 8:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P70.31

V-Power Gasoline – P71.55

Fuel Save Diesel – P67.31

V-Power Diesel – P74.76

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P66.57

V-Power Diesel – P74.76

Fuel Save Gasoline – P69.35

V-Power Gasoline – P71.87

V-Power Racing – P73.87

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P65.90

Power Diesel – P70.44

Silver – P68.73

Platinum – P70.24

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P63.20

XTRA Advance – P65

XCS – P65.90

Gaas – P74.32

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P66.59

Power Diesel – P68.09

Silver – P66.70

Platinum – P67.60

Petron Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue)

Diesel MAX – P63.22

XTRA Advance – P65.01

XCS – P66.01

Gaas – P74.58

