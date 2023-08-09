Lovi Poe reveals engagement to British BF

Lovi Poe finally announced her engagement to her boyfriend, British film producer Monty Blencowe, revealing that the latter had popped the question “a couple of years ago.”

The actress made the announcement through a video taken at a balcony with the view of a beach, shown on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Aug. 8. After showing two cups of coffee sitting atop a table and waves crashing on the shore, Poe gives a peek at what appears to be her engagement ring.

“A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring,” Poe said in the caption.

“We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet [life update] with you,” she added.

Poe and Blencowe first sparked dating rumors in 2019 and have since been low-key about their relationship. The couple also shares a long-distance relationship as the actress lives here in the Philippines, while Blencowe is based in the United States.

“I’m truly lucky to have someone who supports me and understands my job. The most important thing for me is having a partner who lifts you up and wants you to do well as an individual,” Poe spoke of Blencowe during a press conference earlier this year. /ra

