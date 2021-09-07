Featured Stories Life! Uncategorized

Lovi Poe sparks online world with her #FlatAndProud photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Your body, your say.

This is what actress and fitness advocate Lovi Poe is spreading all over her Instagram account with the help, of course, of her toned body and the hashtag #FlatAndProud.

Yes, you read that right. Poe is done with people being ashamed or being shamed for being flat chested.

“Suit yourself if you think otherwise: #FlatAndProud 👙💗,” her caption reads.

In a sultry pink one-piece swimwear, Poe posed and claimed that #FlatisHot too.

“A little louder for the people at the back 📣🙌🏼 #LoviYourBody,” she said.

There’s no denying that Poe’s simple post about body positivity has inspired a lot of young ladies out there to be #FlatAndProud because a lot may not know it but, #FlatIsHot!

