Lasing na empleyado matapang na nag-text sa kanyang amo: ‘Boss, I am drunk, but let me tell you this…’

SUPER laugh at relate much ang ilang netizens sa ginawa ng isang empleyado sa kanyang boss nang minsan itong malasing.

Pinusuan at umani ng libu-libong reaksyon ang ipinost ng bossing ng isang kumpanya sa micro-blogging site na X, ang tawag ngayon sa Twitter, tungkol sa palitan ng text nila ng kanyang staff.

Mababasa sa screenshot na ibinahagi ng netizen na may handle name na Sidhant, na nangyari ang usapan sa pamamagitan ng palitan ng text, lagpas hatinggabi ng August 4, 2023.

Inamin naman ng empleyado na lasing siya nang magpadala ng mensahe sa kanyang amo. Ang caption ni Sidhant sa kanyang X post, “Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?”

Narito ang mga text message ng bangengeng empleyado, “Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. thank you for trusting me. thank you pushing me harder always.”

Kapansin-pansin na nagkamali pa ang empleyado sa pag-type ng salitang “always” na nalagyan pa niya ng “t.”

Sey pa nito, “A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh.”

Nag-type pa ang empleyado ng period sabay sabing, “bye” with matching colon at capital “P” o “sticking tongue out” icon.

Kasunod nito, nag-tweet uli si Sidhant at pinuri ang staff na nag-text sa kanya, “I feel it’s time to add some context to this: Guys, I lead engineering at One Impression.

“My team is a close-knit team of 13 high-energy engineers solving real problems for content creators around the globe. I’m the first tech guy at OI, and I’ve built this team from scratch.

“We are very proud of our culture and the work we do. This team has been working very closely with me every single day for the last 24 months, and the person who texted me, this is one of the best Frontend engineers I have ever worked with,” pahayag pa niya.

Sa isa pang post ni Sidhant sa X, ichinika niya na, “I received this (text messages) at 2:00 a.m. so it felt like a dream. Haha! Made my day!”

In fairness, maraming natawa at naaliw sa ginawa ng staff, sa katunayan may nagsabi pa na medyo nakaka-relate sila sa nasabing eksena lalo na kapag nakainom din sila ng mga katrabaho at nagchichikahan tungkol sa kanilang mga boss.

“This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right.”

“As someone who has always had only and only bad/embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky, and I feel that secondhand happiness.”

“This should be printed and included in your CV [curriculum vitae], if and when you search for a new job.”

“You know it’s honest when alcohol brings it out of you! Reflects on your leadership @siddhantmin. Great stuff! Thanks for sharing.”

