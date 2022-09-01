WATCH: Laughing baby during baptism spreads good vibes on the internet

CEBU, Philippines— This four-month-old baby boy from Cebu City is definitely all you need for a dose of good vibes for the day!

Adorable Baby Gray showed so much happiness as he couldn’t stop laughing and giggling during his baptism ceremony, which was held at St. Therese Parish Church in Cebu City last August 28, 2022.

“I was not expecting this to happen. I was worried that he might be sleepy or irritable when we were about to start it, but I am so happy and surprised to see my son happy and enjoying himself,” Baby Gray’s mom Chinee Cyrel said.

His family and godparents celebrated his memorable milestone. It became even more memorable when it was uploaded on social media, spreading good vibes on the internet.

“I’m so happy nga daghan kaayo na lingaw sa video wa gyud ko nag expect nga ma viral diay,” Chinee said.

“Thank you Fr. Glad kay sabay ra kaayo ka ako ta pa hunongon si baby og katawa ana ka nga sagdie lang,” she added.

Netizens were also lightened up by the video, sending their love for Baby Gray.

As of this writing, the viral video has reached 28,000 reactions and over 1.7 million views.

His laughter is indeed contagious!

