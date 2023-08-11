Mandaue police rescue girl who was kidnapped, placed inside suitcase

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Mandaue City police have rescued the 8-year-old Filipina-Korean girl, who was allegedly kidnapped Thursday morning, August 10, 2023, in the child’s house in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City.

Police also arrested the 32-year-old man who kidnapped the child, identified as Godiflor Rama, 32, from Brgy. Sampaguita, Bukidnon and caretaker of the apartment of the victim. Police said he took advantage of his familiarity with the victim in pulling off his plan.

The girl, whose identity will be withheld for security reasons and also because she is a minor, was allegedly placed inside a suitcase and brought to an apartment located in same the barangay.

The girl was rescued on Thursday night. As of late Thursday, she was safe and being handled by the Women Children’s Protection Desk of the Subangdaku Police Station.

Initial reports said relation the alleged kidnapping incident took place around 12:00 noon and was reported around 5:00 pm of same date.

Mandaue police operation

A follow up operation by police resulted to the arrest of the suspect and safe rescue of the victim.

In a Facebook post, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said Mandaue police “utilized modern technology, in-depth investigation and comprehensive intelligence resulting in the successful tracking of the suspect and the victim.”

“Three hours after the incident came to the knowledge of the operatives, an intricate rescue police operation was immediately conducted paving the way to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest of the suspect,” it added.

Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the chief of the PRO-7, congratulated his personnel for the swift, strategic and successful rescue of the girl.

“I would like to recognize the very swift action of the Able, Active and Allied police operatives of PRO 7 who participated in the rescue operation of the minor kidnap victim and the arrest of the kidnapper. Congratulations to all of you and the PNP is very proud of you!” said Aberin in the FB post.

