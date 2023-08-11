‘E.A.T.’ summoned by MTRCB over host Wally Bayola’s ‘profane words’

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) released a “Notice to Appear and Testify” to the production group of “E.A.T.” after host Wally Bayola used “profane words” in the noontime show.

MTRCB—chaired by Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio, daughter of “E.A.T.” host Tito Sotto—released a statement through its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 11.

“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), motu proprio, issued a Notice to Appear and Testify to the Production Group of E.A.T noontime TV show over the utterance of profane words by one of the program hosts, Wally Bayola, which aired on 10 August 2023 as covered by the Board’s Monitoring and Inspection Unit,” the statement read.

In the Aug. 10 episode of “E.A.T.,” Bayola and fellow host Jose Manalo were doing a skit during the show’s “Sugod Bahay mga Kapatid” segment, when the former exited the frame and blurted out “P*t*ng*na.” A day after, Bayola apologized for the incident and admitted he made a mistake.

“Said scene is in violation of Section 2 (B), Chapter IV of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree No. 1986 (PD No. 1986). The hearing date is on 14 August 2023, Monday, at the MTRCB Offices in Timog Avenue, Quezon City,” MTRCB stated.

“The Board said any violation of PD No. 1986 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations governing motion pictures, television programs, and related promotional materials shall be penalized with suspension or cancellation of permits and/or licenses issued by the Board and/or with the imposition of fines and other administrative penalty/penalties,” it further stressed.

