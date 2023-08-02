MTRCB chair Lala Sotto on parents Tito, Helen’s kiss on ‘E.A.T.’: ’44 years na silang ganyan’

After netizens called on the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board to take action on Tito Sotto and wife Helen Gamboa’s kiss on “E.A.T.,” the couple’s daughter and MTRCB chairperson Diorella “Lala” Sotto-Antonio said that her parents have been affectionate toward each other on national TV for the last 44 years, and that it was never an issue.

In celebration of “National Dabarkads Day” on “E.A.T.” last July 29, wives of show hosts Tito, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon were present at the show. During the show’s “Babala Wag Kayong Ganuuun” segment, Tito was accompanied on the stage by Gamboa whom he showered with kisses on the cheek and neck.

“Tito Sen, nasa TV tayo (Tito Sen, we are on national TV),” fellow host Allan K said, to which Tito replied, “Ha? Pasensya na, nadala ako.” (Oh, I’m sorry. I just got carried away.)

Some netizens then called the attention of MTRCB to look into this in the same manner the board addressed complaints of alleged “indecent acts” by “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

Lala then spoke up on the matter involving her parents, in a statement obtained by Bandera through the former’s publicist Pilar Mateo on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“Hello tita [Pilar] naman, 44 [years] na sila ganyan sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ never naman nagka-issue,” Lala was quoted as saying. (Hello, Tita Pilar. They have been that way on “Eat Bulaga” for the last 44 years, and there was never an issue about it.)

Meanwhile, the MTRCB earlier released a “Notice to Appear and Testify” to “It’s Showtime” producers, citing Vice Ganda and Perez’s gestures in a segment during the noontime show’s July 25 episode.

In the assailed segment, Perez offered cake icing to his partner using his finger. Vice Ganda, with a big smile, then responded to the gesture by scooping the icing from Perez’s finger before putting it in his mouth. /ra

