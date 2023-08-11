Reah Mae Tocmo’s family ‘unhappy’ with outcome of police investigation on her death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The family of Reah Mae Tocmo wants a parallel investigation done on her brutal killing.

Grace Alad-ad, Tocmo’s older sister, said their family was dissatisfied with the outcome of the police investigation on her killing.

“Dili kami makadawat sa ilang investigation may imbis nga tabangan kami sa pagkab-ot sa hustisya daw sama paman hinoon og dungagan pa ang among gibating kasubo. The police investigation is adding insult to our injury,” Alad-ad said in a statement that she posted on her Facebook page Thursday night, August 10, on behalf of the Tocmo family.

Simeon Gabutero Jr., a construction worker, had admitted to killing Tocmo when she visited his boarding house in Barangay Guadalupe early morning on July 16.

Gabutero claimed that Tocmo, whom he met through Facebook, was his ‘girlfriend.’

He said that he accidentally choked her to death when he learned that Tocmo was also seeing other men. Gabutero said he felt jealous and angry.

Gabutero’s admission to the crime was contained in an extra-judicial confession that he signed on Thursday, August 10.

Extra-judicial confession

Alad-ad questioned the credibility of Gabutero’s extra-judicial confession, which she said caused damage on her sister’s reputation.

“Dili kami makadawat nga inay unta maangkon namo ang hustisya sa pagpatay ni Rhea Mae Tocmo apan nahimo pa hinoong dautan tungod sa kwestionable nga giingong Extra-Judicial Confession ni Simeon Gabutero,” she said.

“Unta sa wala pa nila gipagawas ang mga pagpangangkon ni Simeon nga siya maoy nagpatay ni Rhea Mae ila gayud untang giklaro ang tanang mga giistorya niini. Wala man lang gani nila susiha kung tinuod ba ang giingon nga nagkaila na daan si Simeon ug Rhea Mae niadto pang Disyembre 2022 og magpadad-anan na kinig kwarta kang Rhea Mae pinaagi sa Gcash,” she added.

Alad-ad said there was no proof that Gabutero had been in contact with his sister through Facebook messenger.

She also raised a question as to why the police did not immediately present the suspect to the media so that he could be questioned as to his involvement in her sister’s killing.

Investigation

For them to get the justice, Alad-ad is asking for the conduct of another investigation on Tocmo’s death.

“Manawagan kami sa gobyerno nga unta tabangan kami nga maklaro ang pag-imbistigar sa kamatayon ni Rhea Mae Tocmo. Sa tanan nga magasuporta sa among panawagan, daghan kaayong salamat kaninyong tanan,” she added.

In a press conference on Friday, August 11, Police Major Angelito Valleser, chief of Labangon Police Station, urge members of the Tocmo family to visit their office for them to personally see the evidences that are in their possession.

Still, Valleser said he respect the concerns that the Tocmo family raised.

“Wala naman tay mahimo og mao nay ila sentimento. Dili man nato ma please tanang tawo. Ang akoa lang, limpyo ang among konsensiya, gitarong ni nimo nga investigation. Hatagan og sakto nga hustisya ang namatay,” he said.

He also gave the assurance that they are doing everything that they could to ensure the immediate resolution of her case and the arrest of her killer.

“Mohangyo ko nga hinaot pa unta moabot ni sa igsuon sa biktima ug sa iyang pamilya, mga higala nga naningkamot mi nga masulbad ning hitaboa. Wala namo proteksyoni og bisan kinsa nga taw nga naay lain nga labot aning pagka-hitabo. Ang nahitabo, si Simeon lang gyud ang nagpatay,” added Valleser.

