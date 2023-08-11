LA Tenorio ‘almost there’ as he nears end of chemotherapy treatment

MANILA, Philippines— Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio shared his progress regarding his battle against cancer on Wednesday.

Tenorio, who revealed his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis a few months ago, revealed in an Instagram post that he is nearing the end of his chemotherapy treatment.

“10/12-Pray, hope and don’t worry. Almost there,” wrote Tenorio, who is receiving treatment at Mt. Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

In the post, the PBA’s Iron Man also thanked his close friends who accompanied him in recent days, prior and during his chemotherapy.

Support poured in for the former Gilas Pilipinas plaer including his colleagues in the PBA.

“Pagaling ka, pre (Get well soon, brother),” commented Magnolia guard Mark Barroca while fellow Gin King Justin Brownlee showed support with three praying emojis.

His San Miguel counterpart Chris Ross also rallied behind him by replying: “Let’s go, brother!”

Another fellow Ginebra cager and current Gilas player Jamie Malonzo also showed his concern, saying “my brother, can’t wait to have you back!”

Tenorio holds the record for most consecutive games played in the PBA with 744 games.

In May, Tenorio said in San Miguel Corporation’s latest vlog that he is eyeing an October return to the PBA.

“It’s a long process but I’m positive because the doctors’ feedback has been good. And of course, I’ve been continuously praying to God for my speedy recovery,” Tenorio said in the “Sa’n Si Miguel” pilot episode.

