In today’s Gospel (Matthew 14:22-33), we hear how Peter walked on the water, but soon started to sink because of his little faith. Don’t we all experience sinking? As we journey through waves of trials and tribulations, like Peter, we must turn to the Lord and say: “Lord, save me!” May I add: “Lord, increase my faith in you!”

Peter conquered his fear and walked on the water because he was focused on the Lord. But when he focused on the big waves and on his littleness, he started to sink. Again let us learn this simple lesson as we journey on: Focus on the Lord, not on the load.

“Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid.” Let these words of Jesus come to you right now. Let Him speak to you this very moment. Let these words save you from sinking into fear, depression, hopelessness, restlessness, and anxiety. No matter what you go through, if Jesus is with you, He will see you through. Hold on to the Lord, no matter what. Stay above water. Don’t sink.

The pandemic made us all stop, look, and listen. It was a big global transfiguration moment for us all in one way or another, and that’s because we took time to look for God, and to look at God, and gave our time to really listen to Him. What happened to our realizations and resolutions we made then? Are we still listening? Are we still looking at Him?

Aside from the harsh realities outside us, it is the ghosts inside us that make us afraid. How do we deal with our inner doubts, fears, and anxieties? Trust! Just trust the Lord more and worry less. “Trust the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” (Proverbs 3:5)

Jesus tells us today how to be strong: He went up to the mountain by himself to pray. Go find your prayer mountain every day. Seek the presence of the Lord. Make time for Him in your life just to be present, to be silent, to be still. Without prayer, we sink and drown. “Be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)

I try to do 10,000 steps a day. Good for the body, and good for the soul too. It’s a time for refreshing. It’s a “me time,” and a “me and God time.” Ten thousand steps is a time of a lot of thoughts, reflections, smiles, and lots of “Hail Mary’s,” and lots of calories burned.

In a recent trip to Iloilo, I was met by an airport security person who showed me a brown scapular around his neck and told me: “You gave this to me five years ago here at the airport, and I have worn it every day, ever since.” O man of big faith!

Some time ago, I was contemplating buying a bicycle for my 70th birthday, but I shut it off because it’s an unnecessary expense, plus the risk of falling, etc. Guess what? A week ago, a friend, Ric, came to give me a load of 10 surplus bicycles from Japan! O Jerry, a little faith!

Aug. 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady. She was a woman of small stature but of big faith. She made God bigger than herself. Magnificat! Teach us to make ourselves smaller, and make you bigger, O Lord!

God has a hard time dealing with people who have a big ego.

Think about this: “When you choose peace, it comes with a lot of goodbyes” (Unknown).

A moment with the Lord. Lord, increase our faith. Decrease our doubts and our pride. Amen.

