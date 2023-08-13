Manny Pacquiao continues to lean toward a ring comeback

MANILA, Philippines—It seems that the longer Manny Pacquiao stays retired, the more he wants to come back.

In a recent interview, Pacquiao doubled down on the idea of making his official boxing return after announcing his retirement back in September 2021.

“I’m coming back,” Pacquiao told 210 Boxing TV.

Pacquiao’s statement came just less than two weeks after his former longtime trainer Freddie Roach revealed the Filipino boxing great told him that “he wants a real fight.”

The 44-year-old Pacquiao hasn’t figured in an official bout since his upset loss to Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

Pacquiao, however, has appeared in exhibition fights and he is set for another early next year against Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.

Although this time, Pacquiao doesn’t see his upcoming appearance in the ring as a mere exhibition.

“I have an exhibition fight for a tune-up,” said Pacquiao, the sport’s only eight-division champion.

Pacquiao may have called it quits but comeback talks have never eluded him the past couple of years.

And the talks have grown louder this 2023 which began with Pacquiao signing with Japanese promotion Rizin at the start of the year.

