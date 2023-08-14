LIST: Winners sa FAMAS 2023

KINILALA na sa 71st Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) ang mga nagningning sa kanilang mga talento.
Ito ay matapos ang mahigit isang linggo mula nang i-anunsyo ang mga nominasyon sa bawat kategorya.
Naganap ang awards night noong August 13 sa Fiesta Pavilion ng Manila Hotel.
Ang 2022 drama film na “Family Matters” ang itinanghal na big winner sa gabing iyon na nakakuha ng apat na parangal.
Kabilang na riyan ang Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Actor para kay Noel Trinidad, at Best Supporting Actress para kay Nikki Valdez.
Ang istorya ng pelikula ay umiikot sa isang pamilya na nagtatalo kung sino ang mag-aalaga sa kanilang ama na may stroke.
Samantala, nakuha naman ni Nadine Lustre ang ikalawa niyang “Best Actress” award para sa nasabing award-giving body.
Ito ay para sa kanyang pagbida sa pelikulang “Greed” na tungkol naman sa isang couple na nanalo ng pinakamalaking jackpot sa lotto.
Narito ang kumpletong listahan 71st FAMAS winners:
Best Actress
Nadine Lustre – “Greed”
Best Actor
Noel Trinidad – “Family Matters”
Best Picture
“Family Matters”
Best Director
Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan – “Blue Room”
Best Supporting Actress
Nikki Valdez – “Family Matters”
Best Supporting Actor
Sid Lucero – “Reroute”
Best Screenplay
Abet Raz and Alejandro Ramos – “La Traidora”
Best Cinematography
Neil Daza – “Blue Room”
Best Production Design
Eero Yves Francisco – “Leonor Will Never Die”
Best Editing
Beng Bandong – “Family Matters”
Best Musical Score
Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso – “Blue Room”
Best Sound
Alizen Andrade and Immanuel Verona – “Reroute”
Best Short Film
“Golden Bells” by Kurt Soberano
Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award
Sen. Lito Lapid
Susan Roces Celebrity Award
Liza Lorena
Dr. Jose R. Perez Memorial Award
Jun Urbano
German Moreno Youth Achievement Award
Jillian Ward
FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Award
Marita Zobel
FAMAS Exemplary Award in Public Service
House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez
Face of the Night (Male)
Mon Confiado
Face of the Night (Female)
Nadine Lustre
Male Star of the Night
Sid Lucero
Female Star of the Night
Jillian Ward
