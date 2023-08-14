Life! Showbitz

LIST: Winners sa FAMAS 2023

Nadine Lustre, ‘Family Matters’ nag-uwi ng major awards

By: August 14, 2023

famas winners

KINILALA na sa 71st Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) ang mga nagningning sa kanilang mga talento.

Ito ay matapos ang mahigit isang linggo mula nang i-anunsyo ang mga nominasyon sa bawat kategorya.

Naganap ang awards night noong August 13 sa Fiesta Pavilion ng Manila Hotel.

Ang 2022 drama film na “Family Matters” ang itinanghal na big winner sa gabing iyon na nakakuha ng apat na parangal.

Kabilang na riyan ang Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Actor para kay Noel Trinidad, at Best Supporting Actress para kay Nikki Valdez.

Ang istorya ng pelikula ay umiikot sa isang pamilya na nagtatalo kung sino ang mag-aalaga sa kanilang ama na may stroke.

Samantala, nakuha naman ni Nadine Lustre ang ikalawa niyang “Best Actress” award para sa nasabing award-giving body.

Ito ay para sa kanyang pagbida sa pelikulang “Greed” na tungkol naman sa isang couple na nanalo ng pinakamalaking jackpot sa lotto.

Narito ang kumpletong listahan 71st FAMAS winners:

Best Actress

Nadine Lustre – “Greed”

Best Actor

Noel Trinidad – “Family Matters”

Best Picture

“Family Matters”

Best Director

Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan – “Blue Room”

Best Supporting Actress

Nikki Valdez – “Family Matters”

Best Supporting Actor

Sid Lucero – “Reroute”

Best Screenplay

Abet Raz and Alejandro Ramos – “La Traidora”

Best Cinematography

Neil Daza – “Blue Room”

Best Production Design

Eero Yves Francisco – “Leonor Will Never Die”

Best Editing

Beng Bandong – “Family Matters”

Best Musical Score

Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso – “Blue Room”

Best Sound

Alizen Andrade and Immanuel Verona – “Reroute”

Best Short Film

“Golden Bells” by Kurt Soberano

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award

Sen. Lito Lapid

Susan Roces Celebrity Award

Liza Lorena

Dr. Jose R. Perez Memorial Award

Jun Urbano

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award

Jillian Ward

FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Award

Marita Zobel

FAMAS Exemplary Award in Public Service

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez

Face of the Night (Male)

Mon Confiado

Face of the Night (Female)

Nadine Lustre

Male Star of the Night

Sid Lucero

Female Star of the Night

Jillian Ward

READ MORE:

Isko Moreno hindi na napipikon sa mga laiterang bashers at haters: ‘Manhid na, eh!’

TAGS: awards, Celebrities, entertainment, Movies, showbiz
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.