Shaila Rebortera bares actor Rob Gomez’s mom ‘asked me to say sorry’

Beauty queen Shaila Rebortera has revealed an attempt on the part of the mother of her ex-partner, actor Rob Gomez to silence her and apologize following her allegations of “physical, verbal, and emotional abuse” as well as cheating.

Without disclosing Gomez’s name, the former beauty queen earlier spoke about being a victim of abuse on her Instagram account on Sunday, Aug. 13, as she stressed that she will never “suffer in silence.”

“After over a year of being silent about the abuse, I’m happy I was able to speak my truth. Just hours after the bruises were uploaded, his mother asked for me to say sorry in exchange for being able to stay with them. I decided to leave,” she wrote.

Rebortera then shared that “many girls reached out” to share stories of their experiences with Gomez, implying that they, too, were abused by the rising actor.

“Since that day, so many girls have reached out to tell me either about the same physical, verbal, and emotional abuse they have experienced from him or about the cheating incidents that happened all the while he was keeping our relationship and our baby ‘private’ for his career,” she said. “I feel sick hearing about all these now.”

“Nonetheless, I am grateful to everyone who has shown me support and has helped me get back on my feet. To those who messaged me to let me know I’m not alone, thank you. I know I should have spoken sooner, but the next best time is now,” she further said.

Fellow beauty queens, including journalist Ganiel Krishnan, Beatrice Gomez, Steffi Aberasturi, Lea Macapagal, Tracy Maureen Perez, Cynthia Tomalla, and Cassandra Chan, expressed their support in the comments of her post.

Rebortera’s post comes days after she tagged Gomez in photos that she uploaded showing bruises on her body. The actor has yet to address the allegations, as of this writing.

The former beauty queen was crowned Miss Multinational Philippines 2021 and Miss Millennial Philippines 2018, prior to bearing a child with the actor. EDV

