Watsons’ Lipstick Festival: An Epic Success with 200K Pieces Sold in 3 Days!

The lipstick craze is back and it’s stronger than ever, fueled by a desire for revenge makeup shopping after two years of mask-wearing. This delightful comeback found its perfect reflection through the epic success of the recent Watsons‘s Lipstick Festival. An impressive combined number of over 200,000 lipsticks were sold, with 100 lipsticks flying off the shelves every minute across Watsons, SM Beauty, and LOOK At Me retail shops. This achievement firmly solidifies Watsons as the preferred and go-to retailer for beauty products.

Watsons recognizes that lipsticks are more than just cosmetics; they are an extension of one’s personality and an embodiment of individuality. Whether you prefer your lipsticks in liquid or bullet form; satin, matte, or shimmery finishes, Watsons has got it all for you.

From July 27-29, avid beauty enthusiasts were treated to an extraordinary lipstick experience as they indulged in freebies, and discounts of up to 50% on captivating brands such as Maybelline, Ever Bilena, BYS, Pretty Secret, Bare in Bliss, Careline, Spotlight, Y.O.U, Happy Skin, blk, Revlon, Vice, Mac, Nars, Peripera, Laneige, Tom Ford, Issy, and Clinique. The event was a paradise for those seeking the perfect lip shade to match their style.

Watsons recognizes that lipsticks are more than just cosmetics; they are an extension of one’s personality and an embodiment of individuality. Whether you prefer your lipsticks in liquid or bullet form; satin, matte, or shimmery finishes, Watsons has got it all for you.

The success of the Lipstick Festival stands as a collective achievement, and Watsons extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to making this event truly remarkable.

Visit Watsons today to explore the world of lipsticks that celebrate your unique charm. Discover the extensive range of cosmetics and beauty products available at the Watsons online store or by visiting any Watsons store near you.

ADVERTORIAL

Watsons shoppers pick their best beauty products