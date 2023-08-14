Gabutero also accused of robbery in Toledo, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Simeon Gabutero Jr., whom police pointed out as the alleged killer of Reah Mae Tocmo, is also facing other charges aside from murder.

The Toledo City Police’s Intelligence Division has confirmed that robbery complaints have been filed against Gabutero last July.

The 22-year-old suspect was also accused as one of the robbers during a daylight robbery in Barangay Media Once, Toledo City in June.

Gabutero, together with another unnamed suspect, robbed a businesswoman in her house in Sitio Baud, Barangay Media Once where they took off P80,000 in cash, and valuables, including jewelry and gadgets, worth over P150,000.

READ: Woman robbed at gunpoint in Toledo City, Cebu

According to the Toledo City Police Intelligence Division, several witnesses, who saw the robbers flee the area onboard a motorcycle, helped them trace the identities of the suspects.

They filed robbery charges against Gabutero last July 7, or roughly 10 days before he reportedly committed the crime of killing Tocmo.

Tocmo’s brutal death was ruled by police as a ‘crime of passion’, with Gabutero claiming that he did it out of jealousy and anger towards his former girlfriend.

READ: Reah Mae Tocmo’s death was an accident: ‘Nagbasol ko’, says Simeon Gabutero Jr.

Gabutero issued an extrajudicial confession, admitting that he was the one who killed Tocmo, 19, last August 10.

Police also said they found DNA samples from Tocmo’s fingernails that matched those with Gabutero.

/dbs

