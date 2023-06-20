Woman robbed at gunpoint in Toledo City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman lost P80,000 cash and P150,000 worth of jewelry after she was robbed at gunpoint by masked men at her own home in Sitio Baud, Barangay Media Once, Toledo City, Cebu on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. and was reported at around 7:40 p.m.

According to a police report, the accounts of the victim identified as Warlita Segarra Raganas, 66, revealed that the victim was alone in their residence at the time of the incident. Her husband was at work during this time.

Raganas was cleaning their yard when two male barefooted suspects approached her.

The two men were wearing a black bonnet and face mask while one of them was holding a motorcycle helmet.

The two suspects pretended to be interested in renting a car and was looking for the victims’s daughter in law, Marilou Raganas, who had a rent a car business.

When the victim opened the gate, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and declared a robbery.

The suspect told the victim not to shout or else they would shoot her.

They then proceeded to force her to lead them inside the house. The suspects raided the bedroom, where they stole money amounting to P80,000, assorted jewelry with estimated amount of P150,000, and a cellphone.

The two immediately fled from the scene with the stolen items by foot.

According to the investigator, Police Chief Master Sergeant (PCMS) Marciano Suarez of the Toledo Police Station, there were no witnesses who saw the suspects leave the scene and there were no CCTV cameras in the area.

Suarez said that the crime was reported to the station when the daughter-in-law of the victim arrived home and learned of the robbery.

According to Suarez, the police in Toledo are conducting a follow-up investigation on the robbery and checking CCTV footage of possible exit areas in the hopes of finding the suspects.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Man robbed in Cebu City just a few minutes after disembarking ship

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP