Jon Semira confirms split with Yassi Pressman, denies third party rumors

Jon Semira confirmed that “it has been a while” since his breakup with actress Yassi Pressman, as he dismissed speculations that there was a third party in their relationship.

The Canada-based entrepreneur disclosed this through a statement released on his and the actress’ respective Instagram pages on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends,” Semira said.

“It’s been a while since the breakup. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only. The third party rumors are false,” he stressed, apparently referring to the speculations which stemmed from recent sightings of Pressman together with Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte.

Semira then described his previous relationship with Pressman as “beautiful,” and asked the public to let the pair deal with the breakup “in private.”

“We wish each other the best and will always appreciate what we had. Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it,” he stated. “We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this.”

Meanwhile, Pressman, who was earlier revealed to have been engaged to Semira, intrigued fans as she spoke about valuing “personal time” through her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The post has since been taken down but screenshots of it have already been re-uploaded on social media.

“When my father passed away, I showed up to work [three] days after, none of you could say I didn’t mourn. You had no idea,” she began.

“So thank you to everyone who respected [and] understood. Now I know how to value my personal time. I’ll let you know when I’m ready,” she continued, without elaborating. “It’s on my clock.”

The actress was also seen kissing Villafuerte on the cheek anew in a video shared by one Mary Rose Collao Mesia on her Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 14.

Pressman has yet to publicly speak up on her rumored relationship with the politician, as of this writing. EDV

READ MORE:

Yassi Pressman on her fitness journey: ‘Just work towards your goals when you’re ready’