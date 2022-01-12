Yassi Pressman on her fitness journey: ‘Just work towards your goals when you’re ready’

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman took to social media her fitness journey to inspire other women.

“Don’t believe social media all the time, angles that make some of us look perfect aren’t always perfect in real life.

Remember that kids! And that’s okay!

Just work towards your goals when you’re ready!” she wrote using hashtag #YASSLETSGETIT.

In her post, she said her goal is to be “stronger and tighter.”

Pressman said she “had to give away so many of her jeans”, and now excited to wear some of her favorites “in a couple of months.”

She was inspired by so many other women and she was also hoping to inspire at least one of her followers.

“You can be any beautiful shape or size. Like I said, there’s nothing wrong with giving yourself a break and being too hard on yourself.

Every body is beautiful, don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. so just do you. And always work towards your own happiness,” she wrote in one of the photos she posted.

