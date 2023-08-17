Urbandub Is Reborn

In an era where pop music seems to overshadow every other genre, one might ponder the fate of rock ‘n roll. But the resonating echoes of Urbandub‘s album “Birth” remind us that the spirit of rock remains undying. The quintessential Cebuano rock band has revitalized its early 2000s hits, reaffirming that rock ‘n roll still has its pulse.

To honor their roots and a journey that began 23 years prior, Urbandub introduced “Rebirth” to their hometown audience in Cebu City on August 12, 2023. The soul and dedication infused in this work reflect the band’s enduring passion for rock music.

On August 11, 2023, in a collaborative effort with Warner Music Philippines, Urbandub unveiled “Rebirth.” This album is not just a collection of tracks; it’s a testament to the band’s evolution, featuring fresh takes on classics such as “Come” and “Boy” alongside fan-favorites “Breakdown” and “Would You Go.” Each song blends nostalgia and contemporary artistry, achieved by the band’s current ensemble.

Warner Music Philippines Managing Director Sarah Ismail shares the excitement, “Partnering with Urbandub marks the commencement of a remarkable journey. The band’s influence is unparalleled, as evident from the respect they command, both from their audience and their peers in the music industry. Together, we look forward to crafting more such enchanting musical tales.”

The Dynamic Lineup

The versatile Gabby Alipe leads the power-packed lineup, wearing multiple hats as the chief songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist. His synergy with bassist Lalay Lim, guitarists John Dinopol and Russell Manaloto, and drummer Sam Saludsong fuels the band’s distinct sound.

Whether you’re a die-hard Dubista or a casual listener, “Rebirth” is available for your auditory pleasure on all prominent digital streaming platforms. It isn’t just a rejuvenated album; it’s an experience. With the combined insights and expertise of the band members, acquired from their prolonged industry presence, “Rebirth” stands as a unique musical masterpiece.

Honoring the Journey

A landmark in their journey, Urbandub became the foremost independent band from the Visayas-Mindanao region to ink a nationwide album deal with a major label like Warner Music Philippines. To commemorate their 23rd anniversary, the band made a timely move, re-releasing “Birth” on all digital streaming platforms, much to the delight of fans.

Deep Dive: The “Urbandub Rebirth” Docuseries

Delving deeper into the rebirth theme, an eight-part docuseries titled “Urbandub Rebirth” graces their newly established YouTube channel. Directed by Paolo Ruiz, the visionary behind the band’s 2016’s “Endless,” this series offers an intimate look into the lives of Gabby, Lalay, and John. Showcasing their growth and life insights, it also highlights the fresh dynamics Russell and Sam bring to the table. It’s a candid invitation for fans, offering them an immersive insight into the essence of “Rebirth.”

