Shabu worth P6.1M seized during 3-day SACLEO in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Shabu worth P6,194,800 was confiscated by authorities during a three-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) in Central Visayas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that a total of 168 anti-illegal drugs operations were conducted from August 12 to August 14, 2023, throughout the region.

Within this period, police personnel seized suspected shabu weighing a total of 911 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P6,194,800.

They also recovered 13 grams of suspected marijuana worth P1,560 and arrested a total of 196 drug personalities during the three-day SACLEO.

ANTI-GAMBLING, LOOSE FIREARMS

Meanwhile, as part of their campaign against illegal gambling, Pelare said that the police conducted 172 anti-illegal gambling operations and arrested a total of 308 individuals during the same time period.

He added that from their operations on illegal gambling, cash amounting to P29,318 was seized by the police.

Pelare also relayed that for their campaign against loose firearms in Central Visayas, they were able to conduct a total of 84 operations during the same period and apprehended 10 persons. They also recovered 143 illegal firearms as well as one explosive.

MOST WANTED PERSONS

In addition to this, the three-day SACLEO also resulted in the arrest of 24 Most Wanted Persons (MWP) and 167 Other Wanted Persons (OWP).

The crime statistics in the region for August 6 to 12, 2023 have gone down significantly by 20.59% compared to the previous week, according to Pelare.

“Because of these operations, we were able to record a drop, kaning pagdecrease sa atong crimes by 21%,” he said.

The PRO-7 also recorded 54 index crimes in Central Visayas, which is 14 crimes less compared to the 68 index crimes from July 30 to August 5, 2023.

Index crimes refer to common crimes which include murder, homicide, rape, physical injuries, theft, robbery, and carnapping.

“Again, among gi-emphasize og unsa ka-importante ning atong aggressive nga campaign against all forms of criminality kay ang resulta ani, mogamay ang atong krimen,” he added.

Illegal drugs particularly shabu remains to be the no. 1 problem in the region. | with Mary Godinez, CTU Intern

/rcg

