P4M ‘shabu’ seized in 2-day police operations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P4,039,676 worth of ‘shabu’ was seized in the two-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in Cebu City.

Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, Director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that 594.67 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ were confiscated in 39 operations conducted on July 11-12, 2023.

These operations also led to the arrest of 35 suspects.

Among those apprehended, four were categorized as high-value individuals, while the remaining 35 were street-level offenders, according to Dalogdog.

He also added that during the same period, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) simultaneously conducted 45 operations against illegal gambling.

As a result, 75 individuals were apprehended and a total of P4,551 in betting money was confiscated.

Regarding loose firearms, police arrested four individuals and seized 10 firearms during five operations.

In relation to their campaigns against illegal firearms, a total of 938 operations for Oplan Katok were conducted, resulting in the confiscation of the 10 firearms.

For wanted persons, Dalogdog stated that a total of 228 manhunt operations were held leading to the arrest of 20 individuals.

He further mentioned that among those arrested, four were classified as Most Wanted Persons, two at the provincial level and two at the municipal level. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Bohol town drug bust yields shabu worth P21.9M

Single mother caught with P340,000 shabu in Cebu City buy bust

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP