WATCH: Truck crashes into 10 parked motorcycles in Mandaue, 4 slightly injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 10 motorcycles parked along the highway in Mandaue City were damaged after a wing van crashed into them on Thursday afternoon, August 17.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) confirmed that a road mishap occurred along M.C. Briones Street around 3:20 p.m. It involved two trucks, a private automobile, and around 10 to 15 parked motorcycles.

Citing the report of its Traffic Team Leader Niño Quiñahan, TEAM said four individuals were slightly injured due to the accident.

One of them was a motorcycle driver and the other three were passengers of the private vehicle.

Initial findings from traffic enforcers showed that one of the trucks, a wing van type, lost its brakes due to slippery roads. As a result, the vehicle hit the parked motorcycles, a delivery truck and a private vehicle nearby.

RELATED STORIES

CCTO head: Raps to be filed against people who harassed traffic enforcers in Sirao

Mandaue’s TEAM says traffic violation fines of tricycle-for-hire drivers can be paid in installments but…

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP