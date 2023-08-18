TAPE Inc. lawyer dismisses speculations ‘Eat Bulaga’ will transfer to another network

TAPE Inc. lawyer Maggie Abraham-Garduque belied speculations that “Eat Bulaga” will transfer from GMA to another TV network, stressing that there’s “no need and reason” for the noontime show to make such a move.

Speculations of “Eat Bulaga’s” network transfer apparently arose after TAPE Inc.’s executive Bullet Jalosjos showed a photo of himself with Sen. Mark Villar—whose family owns the ALLTV network—on the latter’s birthday.

In a statement sent to INQUIRER.net, Abraham-Garduque said there’s no truth to these speculations.

“This is absolutely false news. Camella of the Villars is major sponsor of ‘Eat Bulaga’s’ segment ‘MAY PA-KEY KAMI SAYO,’ wherein winners can win house and lot,” she noted. “If you can see the original post, Bullet merely greeted Mark Villar on his birthday.”

“There is no basis for the speculation that said birthday greeting will be tantamount to intention to transfer to ALLTV,” she stressed, adding that “Eat Bulaga” has an existing block-time agreement with GMA so “there is no need and reason to transfer to another network.”

Meanwhile, TAPE Inc. earlier received from Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines the certification of renewal of registration for “Eat Bulaga” trademark.

This was amid the copyright infringement and unfair competition complaints filed by the noontime show’s original mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) against TAPE and GMA Network in June.

TVJ also filed a petition for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction to stop TAPE and GMA from using the name, logo and other devices in the new “Eat Bulaga” while the copyright infringement and unfair competition case is pending.

