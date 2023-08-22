Construction worker jailed for stabbing woman he suspected as pickpocket, sex worker

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A construction worker landed in jail after he was accused of stabbing a woman whom he suspected to have stolen his phone, and whom he believed was a sex worker.

Police at the Waterfront Police Station (Station 3, Cebu City) confirmed arresting a certain Arturo Ginoo Garcia last Sunday, August 20.

Garcia, 44, allegedly stabbed a woman whom he accused of trying to steal his phone while he was walking along Colon Street late Saturday evening, August 19.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyhP, the construction worker admitted he stabbed the woman but claimed it was in self-defense.

According to the construction worker, the woman reportedly approached him. He said he grew suspicious of her intentions, leading him to believe she was a sex worker looking for a client.

Based on initial findings from the police, Garcia chased the woman, whose identity was not divulged for her security, and then stabbed her.

The victim sustained stab wounds on her back. Police also retrieved a torn piece of galvanized iron from Garcia whom they believed the suspect used to stab the woman.

The construction worker is currently detained at Waterfront Police Station pending charges to be filed against him. /rcg

