Shells crafted by tatay are perfect souvenirs for Cebu visitors

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Looking for a unique souvenir from Cebu?

Let these handcrafted shells made by Gaudioso Cabaral, 78, be your next item on the list of souvenirs.

CDN Digital chanced upon Tatay Cabaral while he was selling these hand-crafted shells outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

The intricate shells are not just ordinary souvenirs; they’re a remarkable fusion of artistry and nature.

Crafted by Tatay Gaudioso himself, each shell is meticulously adorned with intricate designs that reflect the rich culture and beauty of Cebu.

These shells serve as a tangible memory of the city’s charm.

Siloys were amused seeing Tatay Gaudioso circulating on social media.

Here are some of the comments from Siloys sharing the shells they got from Tatay.

If you chance upon Tatay Gaudioso downtown, he sells his products for P75 each.

