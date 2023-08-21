Police nab suspect in killing of former butcher in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — His thirst for revenge may have prompted former butcher Jeffery Tan to kill Roger Perez at around 2 a.m. on Monday, August 21, near the barangay hall in Mantuyong, Mandaue City.

Tan, 31, was arrested while hiding in Barangay Tabok, also in Mandaue City, shortly after noontime on Monday or just a few hours after he stabbed Perez to death, according to Police Major Andy Michael Roque, chief of the Centro Police Station.

Both men used to work as butchers in Barangay Mantuyong.

Roque said they arrested Tan during a follow up operation. They received word that he was hiding in a friend’s house in Barangay Tabok after he asked some relatives for money for his food while he was in hiding.

Tan is currently detained at the detention facility of the Centro Police Station while police prepare for the filing of a murder case against him.

“Sa atoang pag-imbestigar, ang motibo personal grudge. Before kuno niya gidunggab ang biktima iya kuno giingnan nga nakalimot naka nako?,” said Roque.

According to Roque they received information that Perez, 49, allegedly stabbed Tan’s father 23 years ago.

Christian Demape, a cousin of Perez, said that Tan, who was only eight-years-old then saw Perez stab his father, hitting him on the neck.

Tan’s father survived the stabbing incident, but he later on died due to heart attack.

Demape said that Perez also told Tan then to “grow up fast because I’ll wait for you.”

Perez, who is a native of Barangay Mantuyong, is currently staying in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City in northern Cebu.

He returned to Barangay Mantuyong on Sunday to wait for the scheduled hearing of a case that was earlier filed against him. But Roque was uncertain what the case was about.

According to Demape, Perez was arrested earlier for a drug-related case.

Tan allegedly stabbed Perez while they were drinking liquor with some men in Barangay Mantuyong as shown in the CCTV footage that the police obtained from Barangay Mantuyong personnel.

