Dalaguete: Farmer stabs, kills elder brother after a heated argument

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old farmer killed his 39-year-old brother, who was also a farmer, after the former allegedly got angry when the latter would allegedly order him around.

This happened in Sitio Lunas, Barangay Caleriohan, Dalaguete town in southern Cebu at past 11 p.m. on August 18, 2023.

READ: Estranged wife survives stabbing attack by husband, who confronted her over negative comments on social media

Dalaguete police: How it happened

Police Major Clemente Ceralde Jr. of the Dalaguete Police Station said the victim, Reynaldo Enopia, a resident of the barangay, died after he was stabbed several times on the chest by his younger brother, Reynante Enopia.

Ceralde said that initial investigation showed that the brothers were heard arguing inside the room of Reynaldo Enopia at past 11 p.m.

READ: Man in Sibonga, Cebu confesses to killing his 72-year-old elder sister – police

Argued, stabbed

At the height of the argument, Reynante allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Reynaldo several times on the chest, resulting to his death.

According to Ceralde, the team headed by Police Senior Master Sergeant Runard Burerus responded to the stabbing alarm and was able to arrest the suspect, Reynaldo.

Ceralde said that the dead victim was later brought to the Argao District Hospital for post mortem examination.

READ: CONSOLACION STABBING: Manhunt on for man who allegedly stabbed to death his live-in partner

Brothers in Dalaguete

According to Patrolman Jerson Entice, investigator of the case, that the two men are brothers and that the younger brother, Reynante, allegedly got angry after his elder brother, Reynaldo, ordered him around.

The police officer said that this started an argument between the two brothers inside the room of Reynaldo at past 11 p.m. on August 18.

The argument ended in Reynante allegedly stabbing Reynaldo several times on the left chest.

Suspect detained at police station

The suspect, Reynante Enopia was detained at the Dalaguete Police Station pending the filing of murder charges.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality of the Province of Cebu and located 84 kilometers south of Cebu City.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia says it executes American citizen convicted of killing his father

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP