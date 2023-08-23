KCS Computer Specialists to go up against Northball Basketball team in exhibition game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialists basketball team will have its first reunion two years after winning the Visayas leg title of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The Specialists of team owner Ricky Verdida will have their reunion with a fitting exhibition game against the vaunted Northball Basketball Team on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Cordova Sports Complex.

This was announced by Verdida to CDN Digital.

KCS Computer Specialists

The Specialists are best remembered for their incredible title-winning campaign in the inaugural season of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup in 2021.

They defeated the heavily favored MJAS-Zenith Talisay City in the bubble tournament held in Alcantara, Cebu. They went on to compete in the national finals and finished as first runners up against the Basilan Peace Riders.

Original players

The Specialists will be comprised of some of its original players in Shaq Imperial, Jonel Bonganciso, Joseph Nalos, Steve Castro, Bernie Bregondo, and Phil Mercader.

They will be reinforced by Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros along with his son Ice Hontiveros, Jestoni Baclaan, Krylle Baclaan, Anchor Igot, Chris Bernard Regero, Joshua Dela Cerna, Vincent Minguito, and Rino Berame.

Northball Basketball team

Meanwhile, the Northball Basketball team will have a stacked line-up of former PBA players Mac Cardona and Wil McAloney along with high flyer Poypoy Actub, Richard Velchez, Mark Briones, Merjun Quirol, Bambam Palana, and Khylle Ruedas.

They will be joined by MPBL star Kyt Jimenez.

Besides the exhibition game between the KCS Computer Specialists and Northball Basketball Team, the Deo et Patria Ballers Club All-Stars and the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles Kuya Ballers will also have an exhibition game before the 7:30 PM tipoff of the main game.

For more information about the upcoming exhibition game, check out Northball Basketball League Facebook page.

