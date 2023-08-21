Blue teams destroy White teams in SHAABAA ‘All Star Day’ basketball games

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The blue teams emerged victorious in last Sunday’s Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 “All-Star Day” at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

In Division C’s all-star game, the Blue Team of Popoy Navarro defeated Rendell Senining’s White Team, 105-97.

READ: Blue Eagles, Magis Eagles hold basketball camp in Cebu

Six players in double digits

Six of Blue Team’s players tallied double-digit scores to grab the victory.

Lucky Ecarma led Blue Team with a double-double game of 17 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Joseph Mayol and Jair Igna scored 17 and 15 points, respectively. Mitch Almodal added 13, while Gio Laguyo had 11 and Uriel Avila scored 10 points.

Senining had a double-double game of 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists to lead the losing squad.

His teammate Ariel Dinglasan had a 28-point game to go with 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block, but this were all in vain as their team still lost. Arc Araw-Araw also had 22 points and 8 rebounds in their losing efforts.

READ: Rota, Magis Eagles big man, invited to NBA basketball camp in Abu Dhabi

Division B

In Division B, Bradley Bacaltos and his Blue Team edged Justine Huang’s White Team, 105-99.

Gabe Branzuela led Blue Team with his double-double outing of 26 points, 11 boards, and 4 steals.

Franco Te dropped 23 points with 7 assists, while Elmer Cabahug added 20 points. Franz Pacheco also had a double-double game for Blue Team with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Daryle Tan led White Team with a double-double game of 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists, to go with 4 steals.

Ervin Lopena, Kylle Valmoria, and Moncrief Rogado scored 22, 18, and 11 points, apiece in their losing efforts.

READ: Sweet revenge: Coach Rasmo praises Bahay as Magis Eagles beat NU for Palaro gold

Division A

In Division A, Dave Lim’s Blue Team beat Dave Ting’s White Team, 83-66.

Mark Sy led Blue Team with 20 points with 10 rebounds, along with 3 assists, and 1 steal. Lim and Roderick Mangubat chipped in 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Junie Alejandro and Joseph Lo scored 13 points each for the White Team. Sergs Al Go Bui added 12 and Tonyson Luther Lee had 11 points in their defeat.

ALSO READ: Gilas’ strong start not enough in Fiba World Cup tuneup loss to Montenegro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP