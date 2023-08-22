Police eye personal grudge in bloody sibling quarrel in Sibonga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Sibonga town, southeastern Cebu are now eyeing personal grudge as the possible motive behind a bloody sibling quarrel last Monday, August 21.

The victim was identified as Michael Fernandez Rivera.

His older brother, Jesus Fernandez Rivera, was the suspect, said Police Captain Fort Antony Valdez, chief of the Sibonga Police Station.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, Jesus remained at large, and hot pursuit operations against him continue.

According to Valdez, initial investigations showed that the brothers got into a heated verbal altercation shortly before the crime happened in their residence in Barangay Papan around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Jesus apparently then grabbed a nearby sundang (bolo) and used it to slash his younger brother, Michael, multiple times. Michael, who sustained multiple hack wounds on his body, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police said the brother had been frequently fighting, with the suspect believed to have been holding a grudge against his younger brother.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

