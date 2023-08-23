Australian Mark Torcaso named coach of Filipinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another Australian seasoned football coach will be the successor of Allen Stajcic as coach for the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, popularly known as the Filipinas.

Australian Mark Torcaso was officially appointed by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in a statement.

Torcaso inked the deal with PFF and Filipinas team manager Jefferson Cheng last weekend in Sydney Australia in a meeting.

“We welcome coach Mark (Torcaso) and his staff to the PFF family. We are confident that they will continue raising the standards of the Philippine Women’s National Team on all aspects and take the team to greater heights at the back of a historic and memorable 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand,” said PFF president Nonong Araneta in his statement.

READ MORE: All the ‘firsts’ of the Filipinas in their historic Women’s World Cup campaign

The 42-year-old Torcaso has a reputable resume, being Australia’s A-League Women’s Coach of the Year. He also led the Western United FC to the finals of the A-League earlier this year and worked with India’s women’s national football team last year.

“Incredibly privileged to accept this position with the Philippines and I am very thankful to the PFF particularly to team manager Jefferson Cheng for making it happen,” said Torcaso through the statement.

“Watching the development of the team over the last couple of years has been amazing, from the AFF Championship to the World Cup, and I feel honored to be able to try to continue this growth. I am excited to take on this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet the players and the other staff in camp next week. I look forward to the challenge alongside Sinisha (Cohadzic) and Andrew (Durante).”

READ MORE: Filipinas earn their part in Women’s World Cup storyline, prove they can hold their own vs world’s best

Joining Torcaso’s coaching staff is fellow Aussie Sinisha Cohadzic and Andrew Durante of New Zealand, who have also vast experiences in international football in their respective countries.

Torcaso’s first assignment with the Filipinas is the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China next month and October’s AFC Olympic Qualifiers in Australia.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP