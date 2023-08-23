Batang Pilipino Basketball League Cebu north leg finale on Aug. 26 in Danao

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After months of grinding competition, the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) Cebu Province North Leg comes to its finale on August 26, 2023, at the Danao Civic Center in Danao City, northern Cebu.

A total of six teams will vie in the championship games of the 13-under, 16-under, and 18-under that will determine that representatives of Cebu Province North in the regional finals slated later this year.

The BPBL-Cebu Province North Leg started last July 27 with 14 teams competing in the three age groups.

BPBL discovering potential players

According to BPBL Provincial Tournament coordinator Ruben Nelmeda Patotoy Jr., they were impressed by the competitiveness of the players and coaches during the elimination round.

They also discovered many potential players from northern Cebu, which they believe have a bright future in the sport.

“There are a lot of potential players here in northern Cebu. So, we from BPBL will continue to be pushing forward for our grassroots basketball program until our young enthusiast will be given a chance to showcase their skills in the national arena,” Patotoy Jr. told CDN Digital.

In the 18-under, the Carmen Niños will take on the Team Na May Puso-Compostela at 3:45 p.m. in their championship match.

BPBL Finalists

In the 16-under championship game, TJAV Consolacion takes on Barangay Estaca-Compostela at 1:15 PM.

In the 13-under championship game, host team Danao City faces Tilhaong BB-Andreas Lord Vincent at 12:00 noon.

The reigning girls 18-under national champions of the BPBL is from Cebu, the Abellana National School, while the 18-under boys first-runners-up are also from Cebu, the Sambag 2 FBA.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

BPBL organizers preparing early for Season 2

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP