Sa kabila ng dementia, veteran actress Caridad Sanchez hindi pa rin nakakalimutang mag-‘I love you’ sa anak, Cathy Babao pinigil ang pag-iyak

MARAMING netizens ang na-touch at naiyak nang mabasa ang makabasag-pusong Instagram post ng anak ni Caridad Sanchez na si Cathy Babao.

Ibinahagi ni Cathy sa kanyang IG followers ang naging usapan nila ng kanyang ina kamakailan bago sila magtanghalian. Medyo kakaiba raw kasi ang ibinigay na pagbati nito sa kanya nu’ng araw na yun.

Nauna nang ibinalita ni Cathy na may dementia ang kanyang nanay kaya naman medyo na-shock siya sa mga sinabi sa kanya ni Mommy Caridad.

Nag-post si Cathy ng litrato nila ng award-winning veteran actress kung saan ikinuwento nga niya ang nangyari nang Linggong iyon na hindi raw talaga niya inaasahan.

“Mom gave me an unusual welcome today before our usual Sunday lunch. When we arrived, she pulled me close and hugged me very tight.

“She held me for what felt like an eternity like she didn’t want to let me go. It kind of scared me.

“Afterwards then she grabbed me by my right arm and pinched me so hard. What a grip!” simulang pagbabahagi ni Cathy.

Pagpapatuloy pa niya, “Although it hurt so much, I took it as her expression of joy over seeing us today.

“Sometimes mom thinks we are sisters, or that I’m her best friend. Occasionally, I’m still her daughter and she will call me by my childhood nickname, Kate,” pagbabahagi pa ng anak ni Mommy Caridad.

“I’ve always said that in the dementia journey, it is only the mind that malfunctions but never the heart.

“Today over lunch, as I sometimes do, to help jog her memory, I asked her who I was in relation to her, wondering if today I would be daughter, sister, or BFF. “What are we? Who am I to you?” lahad pa niya.

Sa puntong ito, tumitig daw sa kanya ang ina at nag-dialogue ng, “She looked me straight in the eye, in between bites of her favorite JT’s inasal, she replied, ‘Love. You are love. I love you very much.’

“I got so choked up. It was an answer that I did not expect. I held back my tears and said, ‘I love you too, mom.’

“The journey of loving and caring for a parent or a loved one with dementia is never easy. There’s a reason why it’s called the long goodbye.

“I believe that God in His infinite wisdom and goodness, grants us grace filled moments to soothe the heart to help us carry on. #caringchronicles #dementia #dementiaawareness,” ang kabuuan ng kuwento ng anak ng premyadong veteran actress na si Caridad Sanchez.

READ MORE:

Pura Luka Vega hindi nagpasindak sa sunud-sunod na pagpataw sa kanya ng persona non grata: ‘Dagdagan n’yo pa! Pakealam ko!’