Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s Anniversary Staycation Giveaway

Picture a day where warmth, laughter, and joy intertwine, as Bayfront Hotel Cebu prepares to mark a beautiful milestone on September 7, 2023. It’s a day when not just one, but two incredible stories unfold – the 9th anniversary of Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and the 2nd anniversary of Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site.

Join in the festivities as we celebrate another remarkable year of great service and wonderful stays at Bayfront Hotel. We take immense pride in delighting our cherished guests with warm hospitality and creating memories that last a lifetime. Over the years, Bayfront Hotel has been synonymous with comfort, convenience, and heartfelt service. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Cebu City, our hotel effortlessly captures the hearts of both locals and visitors, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a memorable stay.

Experience pure bliss with our Anniversary Staycation Giveaway! Prepare to be delighted as we shower you with tokens of our appreciation. Two lucky families of four will be promised a memorable escape, where every moment is filled with joy and relaxation. Immerse yourselves in a mesmerizing 3-day, 2-night stay, complete with a delightful breakfast to kickstart your days. You’ll also have the chance to embark on an adventure. Get a chance to go on a captivating trip to Cebu Safari & Adventure Park or an awe-inspiring encounter with the majestic whale sharks at Oslob’s Whale Shark Watching & Encounter. Don’t miss out on this chance to create lasting memories with your loved ones.

To join, simply like the Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site, and Caja Kitchen Cebu Facebook pages. Then, comment with a photo of your family and tell us why they deserve a staycation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu. Don’t forget to share the original post and tag 8 people in your shared post. Make sure your profile is public for us to see your entry. The cut-off for entries will be on September 1, 2023. Two (2) lucky families of four will be

announced on September 8, 2023. The winners will be announced on Facebook and notified via direct message.

Stay connected and make sure to follow our social media channels for all the details on how you can be a part of the giveaway. Discover the charm of Bayfront Hotel Cebu, whether you’re a longtime guest or have yet to indulge in it. Mark your calendars, for this is a giveaway you don’t want to miss!

