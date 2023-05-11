3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Bayfront Hotel Cebu for your Child’s Party

Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s North Reclamation and Capitol Site branches offer three reasons why it is an ideal place for parents looking to throw an unforgettable children’s party.

Overall, Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s North Reclamation and Capitol Site locations are perfect for parents looking to hold a memorable and stress-free children’s party.

1) Child-friendly function rooms you can transform with your imagination

With various function rooms and halls, Bayfront Hotel Cebu can cater to almost any party size and need.

The Bayfront Hotel Cebu North Reclamation location, in particular, has four collapsible function rooms that accommodate small gatherings of 30 persons, up to a banquet of 250 persons. These rooms can be arranged according to your preferred set-up, from a classroom-style set-up for a business meeting to a cocktail for a birthday party.

On the other hand, Bayfront Hotel Cebu Capitol Site has two function halls that can accommodate up to 224 persons each. These halls are perfect for larger gatherings such as a debut or a grand birthday party. Capitol Site also has a roof deck with a pool that can be booked exclusively for groups of 50 persons. This rooftop location provides a scenic view of the city and creates a perfect backdrop for an Instagram-worthy party.

2) An events team that listens to your needs

The hotel’s events team is always ready to help you plan and customize your event according to your preferences and budget. With versatile function rooms, Bayfront Hotel Cebu can host various celebrations. You are only limited to your imagination to transform the space. Bayfront Hotel designed packages for almost any occasion.

3) A culinary team that knows your tastes

On the other hand, the culinary team offers diverse dishes to satisfy everyone’s palate. So whether you prefer local Filipino cuisine or international dishes, Bayfront Hotel’s talented chefs can craft a menu that will satisfy and impress your guests, even the picky eaters.

For Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation reservations, call +63 917 728 9912 or +63 32 230 6777. You may also email [email protected].

For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel – Cebu Capitol Site, you may call +63 917 708 8117 or +63 32 505 3333. You may also email at [email protected]lcebu.com.

