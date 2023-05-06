Bayfront Hotel Cebu Mother’s Day Weekend Staycation

As Mother’s Day approaches, many families are looking for ways to show their love and appreciation for the special women in their lives. Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site and Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation are offering the perfect solution: a Mother’s Day Weekend Staycation.

Book your stay today and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

We are known for our accessibility, comfortable accommodations, and heartwarming service, making us the ideal destinations for families looking to spend quality time together. Whether you choose to stay in Capitol Site or North Reclamation, you can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere that is perfect for creating unforgettable memories.

During your stay, you can indulge in a range of activities and amenities that cater to both adults and children. Parents can relax by the pool if you’re staying at Capitol Site or indulge in a spa treatment if you’re at the North Reclamation hotel, while the kids can watch Netflix movies inside the room or take a dip in the pool. And of course, the whole family can look forward to delicious meals at Caja Kitchen Cebu, our onsite restaurant, which offers a variety of delectable dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

To make your Mother’s Day staycation even more special, both Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site and Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation are offering packages that include room accommodations, complimentary breakfast buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu, and other perks such as free use of the swimming pool if you’re at Capitol Site and the Sweat Gym available at both hotels.

We’re also offering special promotions for the occasion, such as a Mother’s Day Buffet for 4 Giveaway with 6 lucky winners at Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Weekend Buffet this May 14, 2023. Guests can enter for a chance to win a free buffet for 4 by following the mechanics on Caja Kitchen Cebu’s Facebook page.

For those looking to plan ahead, reservations for Mother's Day weekend are now open at both Bayfront Hotel Cebu – Capitol Site and Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation. Book early to secure your preferred room type and enjoy a hassle-free Mother's Day celebration that your whole family will cherish for years to come.

For reservations at Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation, you may give us a call at +63 917 728 9912 or at +63 32 230 6777. You may also email us at [email protected].

For those who want to book at the Bayfront Hotel – Cebu Capitol Site, you may give us a call at +63 917 708 8117 or at +63 32 505 3333. You may email us at [email protected].

ADVERTORIAL