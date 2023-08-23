Cesafi: Bogo school is 10th member

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) board officially welcomed its 10th school member, the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College of Bogo City, north Cebu.

This was officially announced on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, through its Facebook page.

It can be recalled that the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College applied earlier this year to join Cesafi which boasts as the premier inter-collegiate multisports meet outside Manila.

Verallo will serve as the second Bogo City-based school that applied for Cesafi membership. The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy applied last year and have even competed in the high school basketball during its probationary phase.

Verallo College is expected to start competing along with another new member, the Benedicto College of Cebu City in the 23rd season which kicks off in September.

According to Cesafi Deputy Commissioner, Lawyer Boyet Velez, that Verallo College’s officials told him that they are finalizing the list of sports events they will be joining soon.

The rest of the Cesafi member schools are University of the Visayas (UV), University of Cebu (UC), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), University of San Carlos, Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), Southwestern University-Phinma, and University of the Philippines Cebu.

