Benedicto College ready to showcase its basketball team’s competitiveness at Cesafi — coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Expect a tough and competitive Benedicto College men’s basketball team, according to its head coach BJ Murillo as they debut in the 23rd season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) this September 23, 2023.

It can be recalled that Cesafi officially announced Benedicto College as its ninth member school earlier this month, but behind the scenes, Murillo has been sharpening his team comprised of ‘homegrown talents’ from around Visayas.

Benedicto College: Tough, competitive

“Benedicto College is known for its competitiveness with a heart. The Cebuanos can expect tough and competitive Benedictians as we strive for greatness in the world of sports through Cesafi,” Murillo told CDN Digital.

“We are eager and at the same time excited to showcase the Cesafi what we’re made of. We have come this far so, we will give our best to give emphasis on or mission and vision.”

Glimpse of team

Earlier this year, Benedicto College showcased a glimpse of its men’s basketball team when they competed in the 2023 Sinulog Cup basketball tournament.

Although they didn’t win the title, the tournament gave the team much-needed exposure as they’ve faced former and current professional players who played for various commercial teams.

“As of the moment we say that, our players really have passion for playing sports so, our ambassador Francisco Benedicto and School President Lilian Benedicto Huan created a program to nurture and give opportunities for this generation of students through free tuition for their academics using sports. We, Benedicto College, have homegrown players and players that came from other parts of Visayas,” said Murillo who had yet to announce the school’s official roster.

Games to compete in

In an earlier interview with Benedicto College’s athletic director, Bernard Benedicto-Chioson, the school will be competing in men’s and women’s volleyball, badminton, track and field, and most especially, men’s basketball.

“I’m super excited, together with our sports coordinator Sir Nicole L. Sullano, as we join Cesafi we are the pioneer of this institution to be part of Cesafi,” said Murillo.

“For us, it’s not only about what we can give them inside the court but giving lessons in life that they will bring in the real world. Basketball may come and go, but what they learn and the teaching and practices of the school’s mission and vision is the main priority of the coaching staff as they recruit players and nurture them.”

Besides practices, Murillo said that Benedicto College would also conduct a free basketball clinic for youngsters in Barangay Banilad as a way to give back to the community.

