Cesafi 2023: CRMC Mustangs shock USC Warriors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs pulled off a huge upset against the more favored University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 74-54, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The Bogo City-based Mustangs shocked the Warriors by leading as many as 23 points, 66-43, in the third period of their game held at the Cebu Coliseum.

Forward Jerome Arboiz erupted with 18 points, 12 of which were tallied in the first half, to lead the Mustangs. James Gelig and Redjhee Reciemento each scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, James Gica was the Warriors lone double-digit scorer with 12 points.

The Mustangs slowly pulled away in the second period after enduring three lead changes and two deadlocks early in the game. They then built an 11-point lead, 40-29, as they headed into halftime.

Instead of slowing down, the Mustangs put the pedal to the metal in the second half after stretching their lead to 23, 66-43, and maintained it all the way to the final period.

The Warriors were able to cut the deficit to 15, 51-66, midway in the fourth period, but the Mustangs answered them with back to back baskets from Jerome Arboiz and Gelig to hammer the last nail in the coffin.

