‘Winter Escapade 2024’ tour package invites Canadians to visit the PH

The Philippine Foreign Service Posts in Canada, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, have announced the launch of the highly anticipated Winter Escapade 2024 tour package in an exciting endeavor to boost tourism and foster cultural connections.

This marks the eighth year of the program, dedicated to inviting both Filipino-Canadians and non-Filipinos to explore the beautiful landscapes and colorful heritage of the Philippines.

Scheduled to run from Feb. 18 to 27, Winter Escapade 2024 offers a carefully curated journey that will take participants to various destinations in the Philippines. The tour encompasses visits to the bustling metropolis of Manila as well as the picturesque provinces of Iloilo, Cebu, and Bohol. Those who will sign up for the tour will get discounted airfare rates courtesy of Philippine Airlines.

Consul General Zaldy Patron expressed their intent to welcome Canadian friends and Filipino-Canadians to the Philippines during the chilly Canadian winter, offering them a tropical escape like no other.

“Winter Escapade” seeks to provide an opportunity for travelers to not only explore the country’s beauty but also savor the warmth of Filipino hospitality.

Participation however will be based on a first-come, first served basis. The initiative aims to bring around 300 participants from Canada to the Philippines.

The launch of Winter Escapade 2024 brings optimism and excitement to the forefront, beckoning travelers to embark on a unique journey that celebrates cultural heritage, showcases breathtaking landscapes, and rekindles the spirit of exploration.

With the opportunity to experience the Philippines like never before, this tour promises to be an adventure-packed and enriching vacation experience, offering participants an unforgettable escape from the winter chill.

