Cebu named among best islands in the world for 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Its white beaches and crystal-clear waters made Cebu as one of the best islands in the world for 2022.

Travel news and website Big 7 Travel included Cebu in its list of the Best 50 Islands in the World for this year, together with other world-famous destinations such as Bali, Indonesia; The Maldives; Cabo Verde; and Santorini, Greece.

The list of the Best 50 Islands in the World for 2022 was published last August.

Cebu ranked 32nd in the list, next to Isle of Eigg in Scotland of the United Kingdom.

Big 7’s editorial team praised Cebu for its “sugar-white beaches, clear emerald waters, hot springs and several jungle waterfalls.” They also recommended to their readers to visit Oslob, one of the island province’s popular tourist spots and which plays host to whale shark-watching activities, and spectacular diving sites.

“For an unforgettable experience, you’ll want to head to Oslob on the southern tip of Cebu,” Big 7 said.

“This is where you can go swimming with whale sharks! Be sure to try some TUBA, the coconut nectar wine which is best drunk fresh when it is still sweet,” they added.

Cebu is the only island from the Philippines that made it to Big 7’s coveted list while the country-island of Mauritius topped it, with its “verdant green mountains, brilliant beaches, botanical gardens,” to name a few.

“It’s (Mauritius) not just popular with humans either; bottlenose dolphins, spinner dolphins, sperm whales, and humpbacks all play in its surrounding waters,” said Big 7.

Last year, Big 7 also included Cebu in its list of Best Islands in the World, ranking 25th.

