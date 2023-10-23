Cesafi: CRMC Mustangs gear up for hoops battle against UP Cebu Maroons

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs will test their mettle against the equally-determined University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Mustangs head to tomorrow’s game with high spirits following their lopsided 74-54 win against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last Sunday.

Fighting Maroons up

This time, they will face the Fighting Maroons of multi-titled high school coach Rommel Rasmo.

Like the Mustangs, the Fighting Maroons are still enjoying their first Cesafi win against the Southwestern University Phinma Cobras last October 15, that put the team into the winning column.

Mustangs to rely on Dalumpines

The Mustangs will likely rely on their team captain and primary point guard Paulo Dalumpines who scored eight points in their win last Sunday.

Also, the CRMC of head coach Paul Alelu Flores will have Jerome Arboiz, James Gelig, and Redjhee Reciemento as his key pieces for tomorrow’s game tipping off at 6:00 p.m.

UP Cebu to lean on Dizon, Caño

Meanwhile, Rasmo will rely on his top scorers in JD Dizon and Harvey Caño.

CRMC has two wins with four losses, while UP Cebu has one win in five games.

Trailblazers vs. Wildkittens

On the other hand, the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens will face off in the first game at 5:00 p.m in the Cesafi high school basketball.

Both teams are still licking their wounds as they lost both their previous games. CBSAA was annihilated by the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 41-88, also on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Wildkittens lost to the USP-F Baby Panthers, 57-77.

CBSAA is winless in four games, while CIT-U has a 2-3 record.

